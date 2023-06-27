Wagner boss: Don't regret strikes on Russian aircraft, they dropped bomb on us
Russian President said he let the aborted mutiny go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, while Wagner boss said he never intended to overthrow the government. Putin's televised address was his first public comment since Saturday, when he had said the rebellion threatened Russia's very existence and those behind it would be punished. Meanwhile, the United States' envoy in Moscow reached out to Russian officials. What's next for Wagner fighters?