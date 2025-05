On Monday (May 12), it was the end of an era for Indian Test cricket as Virat Kohli called time on his impressive career. Playing 123 Test matches, Virat has hung up his boots with a proud record, hardly matched by anyone in the modern-day circuit. While he was a nightmare many times, including Australia and England, he never faced one opponent in the red-ball format, despite having an impressive showing in the white-ball format.