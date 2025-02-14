Don't get duped this season of love! With Valentine's Day around the corner, scammers are stepping up their game and this time they're using AI as well. More in this next report: Meta is sounding the alarm about a new wave of romance scams powered by deep fakes. Fraudsters are using generative AI to create fake profiles, clone voices, and even appear on video calls as someone they're not. Their goal is to build trust fast, then trick you into sending money.