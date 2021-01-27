Vaccines shortage leaves Strasbourg anti-COVID clinic at standstill

Jan 27, 2021, 08.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Despite "very strong demand" and a "reliable" organisation, the anti-Covid vaccination centre at Salle de la Bourse in Strasbourg is at a standstill, "because of a lack of vaccines," explains deputy mayor Alexandre Feltz.
