Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation: Drilling work completed, trapped workers to be out soon
Two weeks into the operations that began to rescue 41 trapped workers in a tunnel in India's Uttarakhand, agencies have now decided to use manual tools and hand tunneling methods to reach the workers. After the augur machine that was being used collapsed a team of 11 specialist have been flown in from Delhi for this. Also, with horizontal drilling facing multiple issues, the teams are now resorting to vertical drilling.