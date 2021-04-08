Use-of-force expert testifies in Floyd murder trial says 'no force was reasonable'

Apr 08, 2021, 08.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Use-of-force expert has testified that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had no need to kneel on the neck of George Floyd once he was handcuffed and prone. Floyd's drug use history also came under scrutiny.
Read in App