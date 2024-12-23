Starbucks workers have expanded their ongoing strike to 10 US cities now, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, and New York. The walkout began on Friday, initially affecting stores in three cities but now includes locations in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. The strike is organized by Workers United, which represents over 10,000 baristas and comes during the busy holiday season. Despite these disruptions, Starbucks says only a small number of its 11,000 US stores have been impacted. Watch in for more details!