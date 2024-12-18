In the United States, notably on the East Coast, a series of reported drone sightings has sparked widespread concerns and speculations. The situation is still ongoing, but the Pentagon has reassured the public that there is no safety risk or national security threat. The sightings, which began in mid-November over New Jersey, have since been reported in New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and even Maryland, sparking fears of a potential national security threat. Watch in for more details!