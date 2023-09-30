US: United Auto Workers Union expand strike, 7000 workers walk off two more plants

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
US auto workers have launched a series of historic strike. Hundreds of people, including auto workers on the night shift and their supporters, gathered at a Ford assembly. Their union failed to reach an agreement with US' three largest manufacturers.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos