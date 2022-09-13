US: Twitter shareholders vote in favour of Elon Musk's deal, deal worth $44 bn signed in April

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Twitter-Musk saga continues amid this. Reports suggest that a majority of Twitter shareholders have voted in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company. However, Musk has previously said that he wants to call off the deal early.
