US to resume deportation of Venezuelan migrants

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The Biden administration to start deporting Venezuelans who crossed into the country illegally, officials said on Thursday. US’ latest attempt comes amid a migrant surge at the US-Mexico border. Secretary of state Antony Blinken called the new policy “a key piece” of the administration’s approach to migration.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos