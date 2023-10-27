US strikes two Syrian facilities, takes place near Abu Kamal; follow direct warning by Biden | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on two facilities in Syria following attacks on US troops in the past week, the Pentagon said, warning the US will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue.

