US: Stopgap bill draws more support from Democrats than Republicans

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Leading US House Republican Kevin McCarthy may soon lose his position as speaker following the passage of a stopgap funding package that had more support from Democrats than from Republicans. This comes after a hardline critic within his own party asked for a vote to remove McCarthy from office.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos