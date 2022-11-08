US - Saudi Ties: Can't live with, Can't live without

When Saudi scaled down oil production recently in the OPEC+, U.S. went all guns-blazing in its response saying there will be ‘consequences’ which basically hinted at halting security assistance for the kingdom. But few days later, the Saudi kingdom reached out to the U.S. claiming Iran might attack the Arab Kingdom, and U.S vowed to respond for Saudi Arabia, the same country that it threatened for cutting down oil production. What is going on between U.S. and Saudi Arabia? Are they friends or foes? Does U.S. have the fortitude to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the biggest importer of U.S. arms? Here’s a report by Shivan Chanana