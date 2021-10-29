US president Joe Biden to meet counterpart Emmanuel Macron, bilateral meet ahead of G20 summit

Oct 29, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US president Joe Biden is all set to meet his counterpart Emmanuel Macron today, bilateral meets which are scheduled to take place ahead of the G20 summit is being seen as a chance to men relations and further re-engage after a row over AUKUS row.
