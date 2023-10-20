US orders heavily reinforced military presence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Three ground assault cruise missiles and multiple drones fired by Houthi forces in Yemen were intercepted by the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer stationed in the northern Red Sea. It's possible that the Carney's move marked the beginning of the US military's defense of Israel in this crisis.

