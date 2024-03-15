US: Joe Biden says he has created 776,000 manufacturing jobs in US
Joe Biden and Donald Trump have set up a political movie that the Americans have already seen before where the incumbent American President and his immediate predecessor have secured their party's nominations to run for the top job in America again. Donald Trump clinched the Republican Presidential nomination calling it a great honor after capping off a stunning political comeback that's fueled more by Grievances and talks of Vengeance. Watch to know more!