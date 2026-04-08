/US-Iran Truce: Iran Holds Key to Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump Claims Complete Victory

A major geopolitical moment is unfolding as Donald Trump claims “complete victory” while Iran puts forward a 10-point peace proposal. At the center of the developments is the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran reportedly agreeing to keep it open amid ongoing tensions. Reports suggest top Iranian leaders may head negotiations, even as uncertainty surrounds JD Vance’s participation in Islamabad talks. With diplomacy gaining pace, the coming days could prove critical for regional stability.