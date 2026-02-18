/US-Iran Tensions: US VP Vance Says Iran Hasn’t Met Red Lines As US Moves 50+ Fighter Jets Near Iran

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Iran has not yet acknowledged key American “red lines” following the latest round of nuclear talks in Geneva, underscoring persistent gaps in negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme. Officials report the United States has deployed more than 50 fighter jets, including F-22s, F-35s and F-16s, to the Middle East in a show of force alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts. Tensions remain as Washington seeks to prevent Iran from advancing towards a nuclear weapon while maintaining diplomatic engagement.