US: Court rules former President Donald Trump 'committed fraud'; Trump calls the case 'a witch hunt'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
In a major setback for the former US President Donald Trump, a New York court has ruled that Trump along with his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. has committed a fraud. Watch the video to know more on the case and the hearing.

