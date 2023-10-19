US: 6-year-old Wadea stabbed to death, Biden official attends vigil

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Over a thousand people packed into a Gymnasium in Illinois to honour the life of six-year-old Wadea, who was stabbed along with his mother by their 71-year-old because of their Muslim faith.

