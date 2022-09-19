UK's new business secretary expected to announce $30 billion in tax cuts this week

Published: Sep 19, 2022, 08:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
United Kingdom's new business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce $30 billion in tax cuts in his emergency budget on Friday. The new chancellor is said to believe the changes will ease the cost of living and boost economic growth.
