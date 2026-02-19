/UK Tech Firms Must Remove Nonconsensual Images Within 48 Hours Or Face 10% Revenue Fines | WION

The United Kingdom government has introduced a new online safety rule requiring technology companies and social media platforms to remove non-consensual intimate or abusive images within 48 hours of a valid report or risk penalties. Under amendments to UK law, firms that fail to comply could face fines of up to 10% of their global revenue and possible service blocks in the UK. The move is aimed at boosting protections against the spread of intimate images shared without consent, particularly as AI-generated content rises.