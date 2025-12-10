LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK Superflu: Flu Forces UK Schools into Temporary Shutdown

UK Superflu: Flu Forces UK Schools into Temporary Shutdown

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 08:04 IST
UK Superflu: Flu Forces UK Schools into Temporary Shutdown
Schools have been forced to close or take measures to reduce the spread of illness in recent weeks as a severe strain of flu sweeps through classrooms across the UK.

Trending Topics

trending videos