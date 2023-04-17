UK | NHS 'waste' on radar: NHS accused of wasting money, lack of long-term planning

According to data by a trade union, the NHS spends more than £1 million a week hiring private ambulances to respond to emergency calls. According to Unison, their findings were based on responses from two thirds of the ambulance trusts in England that pay for the coverage of seriously ill patients from private businesses. According to the union, ambulance trusts across throughout England have hired more than a dozen private companies to help close growing service gaps and keep up with the high demand.