World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
UK has delivered over 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 14, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The UK has delivered over 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine and is committed to delivering tens of thousands more artillery shells this year, the Defence Secretary announced.
trending now
'Pippa' makers offer 'sincere apologies' after outrage, say 'our intent was to pay homage' | WION
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 40 labourers still trapped in as under-construction tunnel collapses
UK: David Cameron's surprise visit to politics, UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomes him in his speech | WION
Israel says it raised $7.8 billion of debt since start of war with Hamas
Iceland prepares for volcanic eruption, 900 tremors recorded on November 13
recommended videos
Trump Jr lauds 'sexiness' of father's portfolio, says 'it helped attract licensing deal' | WION
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 40 labourers still trapped in as under-construction tunnel collapses
Chaos & bloodletting in Gaza & Ukraine; conflicts fueling demand for weapons | WION Newspoint
UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomes David Cameron in his speech as UK cabinet reshuffles | World DNA
Meta will stop pushing Threads posts to Facebook and Instagram
recommended videos
Trump Jr lauds 'sexiness' of father's portfolio, says 'it helped attract licensing deal' | WION
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 40 labourers still trapped in as under-construction tunnel collapses
Chaos & bloodletting in Gaza & Ukraine; conflicts fueling demand for weapons | WION Newspoint
UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomes David Cameron in his speech as UK cabinet reshuffles | World DNA