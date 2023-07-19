UK government failed to meet 50 % of its tree-planting targets

Net zero ambitions are at risk in England as the government fails to meet over 50 per cent of its annual Tree planting target. Tree planting plays a crucial role in carbon depletion and biodiversity preservation, both of which are essential for achieving sustainability goals. The department for environment, food and rural affairs aimed to plant 30,000 hectares of woodland by March 2025, but a report by the environmental audit committee found that this target couldn't be met.