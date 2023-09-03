Uday Kotak quits as CEO and managing director

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Veteran banker Uday Kotak on Saturday resigned as CEO and managing director of Kotak Mahindra bank, bringing an end to his nearly four-decade-long stint leading the bank, which he founded in 1985. However, he will continue to remain as a non-executive director of the bank.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos