UBS plans 3,000 job cuts after Credit Suisse merger

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Swiss banking giant UBS has set its course on a significant overhaul, announcing the elimination of 3,000 jobs as part of a sweeping cost-cutting strategy. The decision comes as UBS grapples with the integration of credit Suisse, which witnessed a substantial withdrawal of funds as concerned customers sought to secure their investments.

