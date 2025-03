Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali has said that cricket captures "a very different side of the relationship, something that brings us all together". The final will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, & stems from India's refusal to travel to Pakistan due to deteriorating security situation. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Alshaali said, his country "will continue to host cricket teams is something that I'm also very excited about". The UAE boasts a world-class cricket infrastructure, which includes Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and has positioned it as a prominent hub for international cricket. Supporting this are robust training facilities like the ICC Academy in Dubai, featuring two full-sized ovals, 38 practice pitches (including turf, synthetic, and indoor options), and advanced technology like bowling machines.