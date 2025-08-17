Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
U.S. Suspends Visa For Gazans After Far-Right Influencer Posts
U.S. Suspends Visa For Gazans After Far-Right Influencer Posts
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 17, 2025, 12:59 IST
| Updated:
Aug 17, 2025, 12:59 IST
The U.S. government announced Saturday it is suspending visitor visas for Gazans, following complaints from far-right influencer Laura Loomer, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.
Trending Topics
#trump #gaza #wion
trending videos
Trump-Putin Ukraine talks underway in Alaska | Seated for 'high-stakes' meet
Trump-Putin Summit | India: World Wants to See Early End to Russia-Ukraine War
Pakistan Floods: Over 340 Killed in Pakistan's Flash Floods, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Worst Hit
India: Vice Presidential Election on September 9; Who Will Succeed Dhankhar?
Russia Increases Share in Global Crypto & Gold Trade
Israel-Gaza War: Netanyahu Rejects Phased Ceasefire-Hostage Deal, Demands a Comprehensive One
Trump-Putin Summit: Ukrainian President Zelensky Lays Out Demands Post Trump-Putin Alaska Meet
PM Modi Makes BIG Announcement on GST Reforms | PM Modi Independence Day Speech
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Russians Call For Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War
Decoding the stray dog debate in India
UN Warns Of Widespread Famine In Gaza | Over 180 Deaths From Starvation Reported Since War Began
Trump Tariffs: India Joins The Race With 'Made In India' Chips
Trump-Putin Meet: No Ceasefire, No Deal : Takeaways from Summit
Survivors of Nagasaki: Hibakusha Preserve the Legacy of Atomic Tragedy
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Zelensky Braces for 'Perilous' Trump Talks, Speculations Over NATO-like Guarantees for Kyiv
BREAKING: Putin Says Discussed Ways of Ending Ukraine War on a Fair Basis | Trump-Putin Summit
No Trump-Putin Breakthrough in Alaska: India’s Dilemma Over Russian Oil Deepens
Pakistan Floods: Over 344 Dead Due to Floods in Last 48 Hours; Villages Destroyed
Trump-Putin Summit: EU Vows to Back Ukraine, Keep Up Pressure on Russia
Israel Gaza War: Gazans Struggle For Food, Shelter; 11 Famine Related Deaths in 24 Hours
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Latest Polls Show Stronger US Backing for Ukraine
Pakistan Floods: Worst Ever-Monsoon, at Least 328 Dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Last 48 Hours
Germany Proposes Trump-Putin-Zelensky Summit to be Held in Europe
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to India After Axiom-4 Space Mission, Likely to Meet PM Modi
Trump-Putin Summit: Putin's Red Carpet Welcome in Alaska Turns Into a Silent Power Struggle
Zelensky Tells Trump No Talks Should Be Held on Territorial Swap Without Ukraine
Trump-Putin Meet: Trump to Recover Ukraine’s Seaside Property from Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky to Hold High-Stakes Talks on Monday
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Conveys Putin's Demand for More Ukrainian Territory
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Gaza war: Israelis call for peaceful coexistence with Palestine, demand release of hostages
Trump-Putin Talks: No Ceasefire, No Deal: What Trump and Putin Left Unresolved in Alaska
India: Election Commission of India Counters Fraud Allegations
Netanyahu's Coalition Gains Ground Amid Talk of Gaza Operation
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
Trump-Putin Meet: Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin on Ukraine’s Abducted Children
India hits back at China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh
Why Trump's Threat of Sanctions will not deter Russia on the Ukrainian Battlefield?
India: Echoes of Krishna 'Bhajan' And Dance Fill Streets as Indians Celebrate Janamashtmi
Trump-Putin Summit: What Alaska Summit Means For Trump And Putin | Russia Ukraine War
Robert De Niro, Cinematic Titan Celebrates Birthday Today
Trump: Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers Not Needed for Now | WION BREAKING
Kuwait Tragedy: Dozens of Indians Fall Ill After Drinking Poisonous Alcohol
Russia-Ukraine War: European Leaders Urge More 'Pressure' on Russia Ahead of Trump-Putin Meet