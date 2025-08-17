LOGIN
U.S. Suspends Visa For Gazans After Far-Right Influencer Posts

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 12:59 IST
The U.S. government announced Saturday it is suspending visitor visas for Gazans, following complaints from far-right influencer Laura Loomer, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

