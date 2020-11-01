LIVE TV
Two killed, five wounded in Quebec stabbings: local media
Nov 01, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST)
At least two people were killed and five were wounded after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada late on Saturday, police and local media reported.
