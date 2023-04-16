TVS MotoSoul 2.0 bike fest - stunt shows, live music, custom motorcycles, and more! | WION Pitstop

The TVS MotoSoul biking festival returned to Goa after a three-year hiatus! A mix of several high-energy activities, ranging from live music performances and talks to new launches and announcements, the grand event witnessed rider participation from across India and some neighbouring countries. Pitstop was at MotoSoul 2.0 to catch all the adrenaline-filled action live! Here's a glimpse of how it all went down.