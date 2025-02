#GRAVITAS | U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to introduce a $5M “gold card” programme for wealthy foreigners, granting them the right to live and work in the country with a pathway to citizenship which also includes Russian Oligarchs. Meanwhile, Russian Media compared trump with the leader of the dying soviet union Mikhail Gorbachev as they called Trump's ambitious MAGA or Make America Great Again - the American Perestroika. Watch this video to find out more.