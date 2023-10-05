Trump denies encouraging Matt Gaetz to move against US House Speaker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
The battle for US presidential elections is intensifying one can expect stronger words and bolder actions from the candidates. A person who would not fail one's expectations is Donald Trump. Well, he is currently the leading Republican candidate. Against the backdrop of the ouster of the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when asked about the election of a new House Speaker Trump says he is only focused on winning presidential elections.

