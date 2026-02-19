/Trump At Board Of Peace: Claims 11 Jets Shot Down In India-Pakistan Conflict | Gravitas

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 22:45 IST
At the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, US President Donald Trump reiterated claims that he helped stop a military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, saying punitive measures helped compel a ceasefire and asserting that as many as 11 jets were shot down during the hostilities. Trump also praised regional leaders including India’s Narendra Modi. India has denied that the United States mediated the truce.