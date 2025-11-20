/Tibetans in-Exile After Dalai Lama's Grammy Nomination

Published: Nov 20, 2025, 23:23 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 23:23 IST
Following the Dalai Lama’s Grammy nomination, Tibetans in exile are celebrating the global recognition of their spiritual leader. The nomination highlights his efforts in promoting peace, compassion, and cultural heritage worldwide. Exiled communities see this acknowledgment as a boost to their identity and visibility, strengthening solidarity and pride in their traditions while drawing international attention to Tibet’s cultural and political struggles.