On November 27th, Syrian rebels advanced eastward toward Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. within two days, the insurgents had seized control of Aleppo, forcing the Syrian army to retreat and announce temporary withdrawal. later that week, the Syrian military lost dozens of soldiers to the fighting. marking the first major flare-up in years between both sides.

so, who are the rebels battering Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, and what is the conflict in Syria?