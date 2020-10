The Plastic Bag Store looks like a typical New York City grocery store in the heart of Times Square, but a closer look at the boxes of sushi rolls and cereal have labels like "plastic bagacado roll," "Yucky Shards," and "Caps N' Such." Beginning Monday (Oct. 19), all plastic carryout bags are banned throughout the entire state of New York, where according to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation, more than 23 billion plastic bags are used each year.