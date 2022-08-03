The Good Life | Plant-based eating: The new normal?

Published: Aug 03, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Restaurants are adding more vegan, plant-based meals to their menus. From oat milk to pea protein, plant-based food options are becoming popular globally. WION's this report tells you whether plant-based eating is sustainable or not.
