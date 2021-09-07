LIVE TV
Afghanistan
Four Americans leave Afghanistan by land; US diplomats receive nationals
CPEC is useful, look forward to implementing Afghanistan’s part: Taliban
Blinken discusses transit of US citizens from Afghanistan with Qatar's Emir
Afghan universities deserted as Taliban imposes fresh rules
Taliban open fire to disperse demonstrators who chant anti-Pakistan slogans in Kabul
In Pics: Taliban fighters celebrate in Panjshir Valley
The Bojinka Plot: How the 9/11 strikes were conceived
Sep 07, 2021, 05:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) was the mastermind behind the 'Planes Operation'. He presented the plan to Osama Bin Laden who later approved it setting the stage for the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington.
