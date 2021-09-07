The Bojinka Plot: How the 9/11 strikes were conceived

Sep 07, 2021, 05:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) was the mastermind behind the 'Planes Operation'. He presented the plan to Osama Bin Laden who later approved it setting the stage for the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington.
