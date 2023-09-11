The accused UK spy is a 28-year-old parliamentary researcher Chris Cash

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
The identity of the British parliamentary researcher who was arrested for spying for China has been revealed. Reports claim the male suspect had links with Tory MPs as well. According to reports, 28-year-old Chris Cash was arrested in March few ministers in the UK were informed about the arrest then but the details were released at the weekend.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos