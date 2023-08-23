The 2018 NBA MVP, Harden called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
NBA star Harden was fined a hundred thousand US dollars for publicly saying he would never play for his team the Philadelphia 76ers again because Daryl Morey is a liar.

