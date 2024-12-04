Syrian rebel forces arrived at the gates of the key city of Hama on Tuesday, as their fighting with the military sparked "a large wave of displacement", a war monitor said. The Islamist-led rebels were advancing on Syria's fourth-largest city, buoyed by their lightning capture of swathes of the north in an offensive that ended four years of relative calm.Following an uprising against the government in 2011, Syrian opposition forces have taken control of much of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, and are now moving southward, posing the biggest threat to President Bashar al-Assad in years