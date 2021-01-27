Study: Covaxin developed by Indian Pharma firm Bharat Biotech neutralizes UK variant

Jan 27, 2021, 09.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to a new study, India's homegrown jab Covaxin is likely to be effective against the UK variant of the Coronavirus. Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech, it has been approved for emergency use by India's drug regulators.
