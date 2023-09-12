Spicejet agrees to pay $1.5 Mn amid Supreme Court ultimatum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Spicejet, one of India's budget airlines, is on the brink of a financial cliff. The supreme court has issued an ultimatum, demanding Spicejet to pay a hefty $1.5 million by September 15th or face 'drastic action' at the next hearing on September 22nd.

