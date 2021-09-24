Spencer Critchley shares his thoughts on PM Modi- Kamala Harris' meet | WION-USA Direct

Sep 24, 2021, 02:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Spencer Critchley, former communication advisor of 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama and an author too. He shares his perspective on PM Narendra Modi and Vice=president Kamala Harris' meet, listen in.
