South Korea | Seoul: 50,000 teachers gather in protest demanding protection of teachers' rights

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
About 50,000 South Korean teachers gathered in Seoul to protest against the worsening work conditions for the teachers in South Korea. The protests came after weeks of mourning the death of the elementary teacher who died by suicide in the month of July.

