South Asia Diary: Sri Lanka's health system is on the verge of collapse

Published: Aug 02, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
This week on South Asia Diary with Mariam Wardak : - Sri Lanka's health system is on the verge of collapse - Is Nepal risking letting wartime offenders go unpunished? - Bhutan to charge Indian tourists an entry fee for the first time
