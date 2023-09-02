South African Police: 16 men and 2 women suspected robbers killed in shootout

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Police in South Africa say that after a shootout in the province of Limpopo, officers killed 18 suspected thieves. From the scene of the crime in South Africa's northernmost province, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said on Friday that the suspects were suspected of preparing a cash truck theft, commonly known as a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist, and were accountable for similar crimes in other provinces.

